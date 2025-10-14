10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $180.00 $106.2K 62.2K 36.2K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $60.00 $28.6K 18.8K 22.6K HPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $25.00 $75.8K 20.0K 8.5K MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $25.00 $36.5K 16.3K 5.3K WULF CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $17.00 $45.0K 73.0K 3.9K IREN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $70.00 $81.5K 9.2K 3.2K LAES CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.00 $33.8K 15.3K 2.3K CLSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $13.00 $76.1K 9.8K 1.6K ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $350.00 $32.0K 5.6K 1.5K SOUN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.00 $29.8K 16.8K 933

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 209 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.2K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 62202 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36243 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $57.0 per contract. There were 18844 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22675 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HPE (NYSE:HPE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 94 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.8K, with a price of $253.0 per contract. There were 20081 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8535 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 94 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.5K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 16351 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5351 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WULF (NASDAQ:WULF), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 73080 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3935 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.5K, with a price of $1630.0 per contract. There were 9223 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3266 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LAES (NASDAQ:LAES), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 94 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $226.0 per contract. There were 15310 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2302 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CLSK (NASDAQ:CLSK), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 81 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.1K, with a price of $940.0 per contract. There were 9883 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1638 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 5601 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1577 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOUN (NASDAQ:SOUN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 94 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 459 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 16805 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 933 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

