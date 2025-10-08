10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RXRX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $6.00 $27.5K 33.1K 7.7K HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $65.00 $27.0K 7.9K 5.8K SMMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/10/25 $23.00 $39.8K 186 879 TEM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $70.00 $34.8K 7.2K 845 PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/27 $35.00 $73.5K 16.2K 639 AMGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $300.00 $177.3K 1.9K 612 CRSP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $65.00 $27.9K 3.9K 604 ALC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $77.50 $97.5K 2.2K 594 SLNO CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $60.00 $32.5K 3.1K 260 FDMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.00 $38.2K 62 203

• Regarding RXRX (NASDAQ:RXRX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 33133 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7730 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HIMS (NYSE:HIMS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 218 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 7919 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5826 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMMT (NASDAQ:SMMT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 10, 2025. This event was a transfer of 531 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 48 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.8K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 186 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 879 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TEM (NASDAQ:TEM), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 100 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $3485.0 per contract. There were 7253 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 845 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PFE (NYSE:PFE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 800 day(s) on December 17, 2027. Parties traded 593 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.5K, with a price of $124.0 per contract. There were 16266 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 639 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMGN (NASDAQ:AMGN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 180 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $177.3K, with a price of $985.0 per contract. There were 1988 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 612 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRSP (NASDAQ:CRSP), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 22 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $1270.0 per contract. There were 3919 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 604 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ALC (NYSE:ALC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 977 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 50 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.5K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 2230 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 594 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SLNO (NASDAQ:SLNO), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 31 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $1050.0 per contract. There were 3145 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 260 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FDMT (NASDAQ:FDMT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 100 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 62 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 203 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

