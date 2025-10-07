Cameco Unusual Options Activity For October 07

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in CCJ often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for Cameco. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 28% bullish and 28% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $60,500, and 13 calls, totaling $784,089.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $55.0 and $100.0 for Cameco, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cameco's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cameco's whale activity within a strike price range from $55.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Cameco Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCJ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $7.4 $7.25 $7.33 $100.00 $146.6K 2.5K 210 CCJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.9 $4.85 $4.89 $100.00 $122.2K 3.5K 1.1K CCJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/10/25 $3.3 $2.89 $3.0 $86.00 $120.0K 831 420 CCJ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $5.25 $5.15 $5.2 $90.00 $78.0K 2.4K 1.5K CCJ PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $2.48 $2.35 $2.42 $85.00 $60.5K 1.5K 258

About Cameco

Cameco Corp is a provider of uranium needed to generate clean, reliable baseload electricity around the globe. one of those uranium producers. It has three reportable segments, Uranium, Fuel Services, and Westinghouse. It derives maximum revenue from the Westinghouse Segment. It has some projects namely; Millennium, Yeelirrie, Kintyre, and Exploration. The company operates in Canada, Kazakhstan, Germany, Australia, and the United States.

Present Market Standing of Cameco

With a trading volume of 3,418,917, the price of CCJ is up by 1.45%, reaching $86.55.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 29 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Cameco

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $102.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

