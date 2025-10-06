10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BSX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/10/25 $98.00 $31.8K 15.5K 13.6K HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/10/25 $54.00 $33.7K 736 2.7K PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $27.50 $66.0K 48.3K 2.4K RZLT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $74.4K 7.9K 985 LLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $852.50 $52.9K 54 561 TEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $125.00 $104.0K 1.3K 525 ABT PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $130.00 $152.5K 2.0K 508 ABVX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $80.00 $56.0K 353 163 KOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $15.00 $51.8K 960 151 UNH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $300.00 $65.3K 2.3K 143

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding BSX (NYSE:BSX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 10, 2025. Parties traded 398 contract(s) at a $98.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 15557 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13663 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HIMS (NYSE:HIMS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 10, 2025. Parties traded 154 contract(s) at a $54.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 736 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2730 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PFE (NYSE:PFE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 102 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 550 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.0K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 48366 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2411 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RZLT (NASDAQ:RZLT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 102 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 310 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.4K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 7902 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 985 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LLY (NYSE:LLY), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $852.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.9K, with a price of $2115.0 per contract. There were 54 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 561 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TEM (NASDAQ:TEM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 46 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 351 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.0K, with a price of $296.0 per contract. There were 1358 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 525 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABT (NYSE:ABT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 46 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $152.5K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 2053 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 508 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABVX (NASDAQ:ABVX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 46 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.0K, with a price of $1120.0 per contract. There were 353 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 163 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KOD (NASDAQ:KOD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 74 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 148 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.8K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 960 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 151 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UNH (NYSE:UNH), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 466 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.3K, with a price of $2613.0 per contract. There were 2395 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 143 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.