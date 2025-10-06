10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PATH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/10/25 $15.00 $32.5K 4.4K 15.8K BMNR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/10/25 $62.00 $30.3K 2.9K 9.2K INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/10/25 $37.00 $33.7K 3.9K 5.8K NVDA PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $170.00 $1.3 million 42.4K 4.5K SOUN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.00 $68.9K 31.7K 3.8K AMD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/10/25 $195.00 $64.7K 791 3.2K IREN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $70.00 $53.5K 6.5K 3.1K APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/10/25 $680.00 $143.8K 307 2.9K CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/10/25 $250.00 $197.5K 1.8K 2.8K CRCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/10/25 $160.00 $41.6K 1.3K 2.6K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding PATH (NYSE:PATH), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 10, 2025. Parties traded 510 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $64.0 per contract. There were 4446 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15857 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMNR (AMEX:BMNR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 10, 2025. Parties traded 101 contract(s) at a $62.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 2966 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9243 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 10, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 3978 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5864 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.3 million, with a price of $531.0 per contract. There were 42415 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4570 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOUN (NASDAQ:SOUN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 102 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.9K, with a price of $344.0 per contract. There were 31704 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3885 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 10, 2025. This event was a transfer of 37 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.7K, with a price of $1750.0 per contract. There were 791 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3207 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 102 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.5K, with a price of $1070.0 per contract. There were 6532 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3138 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APP (NASDAQ:APP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 10, 2025. This event was a transfer of 105 contract(s) at a $680.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $143.8K, with a price of $1375.0 per contract. There were 307 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2965 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM (NYSE:CRM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 10, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $197.5K, with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 1814 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2851 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRCL (NYSE:CRCL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 10, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.6K, with a price of $416.0 per contract. There were 1397 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2667 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.