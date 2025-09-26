10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/03/25 $155.00 $38.6K 4.1K 5.2K MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $170.00 $43.7K 3.8K 3.5K BMNR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/03/25 $55.00 $33.1K 3.0K 3.1K ONDS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.00 $32.1K 19.0K 2.7K CIFR CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $15.00 $33.8K 5.6K 1.9K CRWV CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $150.00 $42.4K 7.1K 1.7K IREN CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $70.00 $40.2K 1.0K 1.7K BILL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $60.00 $46.5K 6.9K 1.3K U CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $50.00 $255.0K 3.9K 1.0K FIG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $60.00 $33.8K 661 871

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on October 3, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.6K, with a price of $193.0 per contract. There were 4199 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5281 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ: MU), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 112 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 34 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.7K, with a price of $1287.0 per contract. There were 3804 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3515 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMNR (AMEX:BMNR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 3, 2025. This event was a transfer of 201 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.1K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 3009 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3109 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ONDS (NASDAQ: ONDS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 112 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 169 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 19065 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2731 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CIFR (NASDAQ: CIFR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 56 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 190 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $178.0 per contract. There were 5646 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1907 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWV (NASDAQ: CRWV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 56 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 41 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.4K, with a price of $1035.0 per contract. There were 7177 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1760 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN (NASDAQ: IREN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 175 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.2K, with a price of $805.0 per contract. There were 1067 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1751 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BILL (NYSE: BILL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 56 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 179 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 6968 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1322 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For U (NYSE: U), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 56 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $255.0K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 3961 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1031 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FIG (NYSE: FIG), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 84 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 26 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $1303.0 per contract. There were 661 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 871 contract(s) were bought and sold.

