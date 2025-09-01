10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.50 $25.0K 2.9K 5.1K SOGP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $10.00 $31.6K 2.7K 1.5K SPHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $45.00 $51.0K 2.0K 1.3K TMUS CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $260.00 $227.5K 457 797 RDDT CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/05/25 $225.00 $39.6K 265 715 PSKY PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $14.00 $30.2K 8.1K 500 NFLX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/05/25 $1202.50 $63.0K 110 437 SPOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/05/25 $705.00 $112.5K 211 426 VZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $45.00 $27.0K 12.9K 294 SATS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/05/25 $61.00 $90.0K 18 253

• For IQ IQ, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2500 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $10.0 per contract. There were 2966 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5193 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOGP SOGP, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 198 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 2743 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1572 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SPHR SPHR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.0K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 2052 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1380 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TMUS TMUS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 46 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $227.5K, with a price of $455.0 per contract. There were 457 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 797 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RDDT RDDT, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on September 5, 2025. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.6K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 265 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 715 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PSKY PSKY, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 137 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 191 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $156.0 per contract. There were 8153 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX NFLX, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on September 5, 2025. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $1202.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.0K, with a price of $1800.0 per contract. There were 110 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 437 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SPOT SPOT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 263 contract(s) at a $705.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.5K, with a price of $428.0 per contract. There were 211 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 426 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VZ VZ, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $68.0 per contract. There were 12919 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 294 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SATS SATS, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on September 5, 2025. Parties traded 225 contract(s) at a $61.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 18 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 253 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

