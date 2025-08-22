Procter & Gamble Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Procter & Gamble. Our analysis of options history for Procter & Gamble PG revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $954,094, and 4 were calls, valued at $153,982.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $170.0 for Procter & Gamble over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Procter & Gamble's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Procter & Gamble's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Procter & Gamble 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.22 $2.05 $2.18 $157.50 $382.5K 198 3.0K PG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.15 $2.06 $2.15 $157.50 $258.1K 198 1.2K PG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.13 $2.12 $2.12 $157.50 $213.2K 198 4.0K PG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $2.35 $2.15 $2.15 $157.50 $100.1K 198 4.5K PG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $59.45 $59.35 $59.45 $100.00 $59.4K 95 10

About Procter & Gamble

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, with annual sales approaching $85 billion. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. Sales outside its home turf represent just more than half of the firm's consolidated total.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Procter & Gamble, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Procter & Gamble

Currently trading with a volume of 2,959,749, the PG's price is down by -0.08%, now at $158.61.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 56 days.

Expert Opinions on Procter & Gamble

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $171.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Procter & Gamble, targeting a price of $164. * An analyst from BNP Paribas has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $177. * In a cautious move, an analyst from JP Morgan downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $170. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Procter & Gamble, targeting a price of $173.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Procter & Gamble with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.