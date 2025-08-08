10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/08/25 $114.00 $38.9K 105 20.0K COF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $230.00 $59.8K 14 1.4K SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/29/25 $22.50 $49.5K 1.1K 1.2K SEZL PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $140.00 $32.4K 2.8K 1.0K GLXY CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $30.00 $64.0K 3.6K 849 XYZ PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $80.00 $29.3K 2.7K 626 MS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $110.00 $96.2K 177 511 PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $90.00 $117.2K 6.7K 500 AFRM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $76.00 $29.8K 374 321 AXP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $320.00 $60.0K 10.6K 53

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For HOOD HOOD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 999 contract(s) at a $114.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.9K, with a price of $39.0 per contract. There were 105 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20031 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COF COF, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 70 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 26 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.8K, with a price of $2300.0 per contract. There were 14 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1492 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOFI SOFI, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on August 29, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.5K, with a price of $99.0 per contract. There were 1124 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1295 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SEZL SEZL, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 7 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $4634.0 per contract. There were 2820 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1013 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GLXY GLXY, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 70 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 3699 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 849 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XYZ XYZ, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $587.0 per contract. There were 2703 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 626 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MS MS, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 224 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 454 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 50 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.2K, with a price of $212.0 per contract. There were 177 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 511 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 497 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 249 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.2K, with a price of $471.0 per contract. There were 6739 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AFRM AFRM, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $76.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $149.0 per contract. There were 374 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 321 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AXP AXP, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 161 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $1200.0 per contract. There were 10643 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 53 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.