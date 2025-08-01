Charter Communications Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Charter Communications.

Looking at options history for Charter Communications CHTR we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $729,041 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $311,535.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $240.0 to $400.0 for Charter Communications over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Charter Communications's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Charter Communications's whale trades within a strike price range from $240.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

Charter Communications Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CHTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $28.0 $26.9 $28.0 $260.00 $280.0K 54 100 CHTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $21.6 $21.4 $21.6 $260.00 $151.0K 71 78 CHTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $22.3 $18.2 $21.0 $400.00 $123.9K 1.8K 0 CHTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $35.0 $30.0 $31.0 $350.00 $120.9K 1.1K 40 CHTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/01/25 $4.8 $2.65 $4.9 $270.00 $48.8K 624 123

About Charter Communications

Charter is the product of the 2016 merger of three cable companies, each with a decades-long history in the business: Legacy Charter, Time Warner Cable, and Bright House Networks. The firm now holds networks capable of providing television, internet access, and phone services to roughly 58 million US homes and businesses, around 35% of the country. Across this footprint, Charter serves 29 million residential and 2 million commercial customer accounts under the Spectrum brand, making it the second-largest US cable company behind Comcast. The firm also owns, in whole or in part, sports and news networks, including Spectrum SportsNet (Los Angeles Lakers), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles Dodgers), SportsNet New York (New York Mets), and Spectrum News NY1. Charter plans to acquire cable peer Cox.

Where Is Charter Communications Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 1,222,331, the price of CHTR is up by 0.43%, reaching $270.53.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 91 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Charter Communications

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $335.25.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Underweight rating on Charter Communications with a target price of $275. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Charter Communications with a target price of $355. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Underweight rating on Charter Communications with a target price of $341. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Sector Perform rating on Charter Communications with a target price of $370.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.