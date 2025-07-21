10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $172.50 $63.4K 28.5K 71.3K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/25/25 $160.00 $25.4K 19.5K 42.3K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $26.00 $39.2K 24.0K 2.9K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $575.00 $1.6 million 417 1.5K U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $25.00 $38.3K 3.7K 1.4K MCHP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $72.00 $66.0K 75 1.2K CRWV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $160.00 $27.8K 6.7K 1.1K CLSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $18.00 $50.0K 2.4K 1.0K CVLT PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $160.00 $28.7K 149 1.0K QUBT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $19.00 $28.5K 2.2K 793

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 247 contract(s) at a $172.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.4K, with a price of $257.0 per contract. There were 28536 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 71326 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $254.0 per contract. There were 19512 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 42314 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 800 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.2K, with a price of $49.0 per contract. There were 24050 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2990 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 179 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $575.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.6 million, with a price of $1072.0 per contract. There were 417 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For U U, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 123 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.3K, with a price of $1278.0 per contract. There were 3794 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1490 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MCHP MCHP, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $72.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 75 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1296 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWV CRWV, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 65 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $428.0 per contract. There were 6708 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1151 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLSK CLSK, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 60 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 2411 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1064 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVLT CVLT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 41 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 149 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1048 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QUBT QUBT, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 136 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 2277 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 793 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.