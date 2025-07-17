7 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EOSE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $5.00 $100.5K 9.4K 6.8K DAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $55.00 $32.2K 6.4K 1.3K UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $100.00 $132.0K 13.6K 822 ETN CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $350.00 $29.7K 1.1K 639 HTZ PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $7.00 $55.4K 1.3K 400 VRT CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $120.00 $208.5K 295 101 TT CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $440.00 $37.0K 44 29

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For EOSE EOSE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 5000 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.5K, with a price of $20.0 per contract. There were 9478 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6837 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DAL DAL, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 64 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 116 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $278.0 per contract. There were 6465 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1309 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBER UBER, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 183 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $132.0K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 13614 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 822 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ETN ETN, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 9 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $3310.0 per contract. There were 1168 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 639 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HTZ HTZ, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 547 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.4K, with a price of $277.0 per contract. There were 1395 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VRT VRT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 92 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $208.5K, with a price of $2085.0 per contract. There were 295 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TT TT, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $440.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $1850.0 per contract. There were 44 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29 contract(s) were bought and sold.

