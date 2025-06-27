10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/03/25 $155.00 $98.4K 62.1K 41.8K AMD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/03/25 $148.00 $26.4K 978 9.4K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $205.00 $29.9K 37.9K 8.0K ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $245.00 $78.6K 8 4.9K FSLR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $160.00 $331.2K 3.4K 2.6K WULF CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $6.00 $52.5K 7.6K 2.3K MSTR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $380.00 $36.5K 2.9K 2.1K APP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $400.00 $38.0K 4.2K 1.0K QUBT CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/11/25 $18.50 $27.0K 120 726 SNOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $200.00 $83.6K 779 588

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 6 day(s) on July 3, 2025. Parties traded 248 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.4K, with a price of $397.0 per contract. There were 62117 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41889 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 6 day(s) on July 3, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $148.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $132.0 per contract. There were 978 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9434 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 86 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $348.0 per contract. There were 37959 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL ORCL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 4913 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.6K, with a price of $16.0 per contract. There were 8 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4913 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSLR FSLR, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 433 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $331.2K, with a price of $759.0 per contract. There were 3422 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2661 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WULF WULF, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 2100 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.5K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 7686 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2379 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR MSTR, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 17 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.5K, with a price of $2152.0 per contract. There were 2903 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2195 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APP APP, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 21 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 4230 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1056 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QUBT QUBT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on July 11, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $18.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 120 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 726 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNOW SNOW, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 203 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 53 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.6K, with a price of $1580.0 per contract. There were 779 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 588 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

