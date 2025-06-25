8 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/27/25 $152.50 $30.6K 51.6K 380.2K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/03/25 $202.50 $44.2K 5.9K 12.8K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/27/25 $142.00 $32.2K 519 11.9K ARM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $100.00 $43.9K 11.0K 1.8K TWLO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $115.00 $71.6K 5.3K 1.0K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $120.00 $515.0K 23.4K 748 MSTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $380.00 $26.9K 1.2K 168 AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/11/25 $180.00 $66.4K 234 161

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 27, 2025. This event was a transfer of 120 contract(s) at a $152.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 51630 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 380266 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on July 3, 2025. This event was a transfer of 157 contract(s) at a $202.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.2K, with a price of $282.0 per contract. There were 5926 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12801 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 27, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $142.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $161.0 per contract. There were 519 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11920 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ARM ARM, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 205 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 112 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.9K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 11043 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1801 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWLO TWLO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 23 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.6K, with a price of $795.0 per contract. There were 5370 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1045 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $515.0K, with a price of $1030.0 per contract. There were 23411 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 748 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 51 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 8 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $3365.0 per contract. There were 1257 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 168 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMAT AMAT, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on July 11, 2025. Parties traded 109 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.4K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 234 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 161 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.