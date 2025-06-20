6 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $45.00 $26.3K 100 13.0K META PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $685.00 $49.0K 2.1K 12.3K BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $85.00 $126.2K 4.5K 1.2K GOOGL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $165.00 $26.7K 5.1K 234 NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/11/25 $1190.00 $29.8K 62 39 SPOT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $660.00 $26.7K 353 34

• Regarding ASTS ASTS, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 65 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 100 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13085 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For META META, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 190 contract(s) at a $685.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.0K, with a price of $258.0 per contract. There were 2140 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12344 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU BIDU, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 499 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $126.2K, with a price of $253.0 per contract. There were 4546 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1204 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 182 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 22 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $1215.0 per contract. There were 5108 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 234 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX NFLX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on July 11, 2025. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $1190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $5975.0 per contract. There were 62 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 39 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SPOT SPOT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $660.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $5350.0 per contract. There were 353 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.