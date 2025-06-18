Decoding Atlassian's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Atlassian.

Looking at options history for Atlassian TEAM we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $274,017 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $67,040.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $185.0 to $250.0 for Atlassian during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Atlassian options trades today is 497.2 with a total volume of 571.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Atlassian's big money trades within a strike price range of $185.0 to $250.0 over the last 30 days.

Atlassian Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEAM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $22.8 $22.6 $22.8 $190.00 $63.8K 16 0 TEAM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $52.9 $51.4 $52.64 $250.00 $52.7K 7 10 TEAM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $3.7 $3.5 $3.7 $250.00 $34.0K 2.2K 123 TEAM PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $24.0 $23.8 $24.0 $190.00 $33.6K 16 105 TEAM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $33.5 $33.0 $33.0 $190.00 $33.0K 3 10

About Atlassian

Atlassian produces software that helps teams work together more efficiently and effectively. The company provides project planning and management software, collaboration tools, and IT help desk solutions. The company operates in four segments: subscriptions (term licenses and cloud agreements), maintenance (annual maintenance contracts that provide support and periodic updates and are generally attached to perpetual license sales), perpetual license (upfront sale for indefinite usage of the software), and other (training, strategic consulting, and revenue from the Atlassian Marketplace app store). Atlassian was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney.

In light of the recent options history for Atlassian, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Atlassian Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 2,646,913, the price of TEAM is down by -0.1%, reaching $198.0.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 43 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Atlassian

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $290.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Atlassian with a target price of $290.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Atlassian with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.