10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $22.00 $38.9K 78.5K 23.7K NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $148.00 $51.0K 47.4K 19.1K AMD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/27/25 $130.00 $30.2K 5.2K 16.8K PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $130.00 $27.6K 14.0K 11.9K CRWV PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $130.00 $81.0K 7.5K 5.2K WDC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $60.00 $136.4K 13.3K 3.0K BBAI CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/25/25 $4.00 $30.0K 5.0K 2.9K CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $15.00 $28.0K 9.7K 2.2K ARM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $100.00 $26.7K 8.1K 1.9K MSFT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $480.00 $45.3K 8.4K 1.8K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2760 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.9K, with a price of $14.0 per contract. There were 78597 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23746 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $148.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.0K, with a price of $51.0 per contract. There were 47415 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19191 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 10 day(s) on June 27, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $302.0 per contract. There were 5290 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16802 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR PLTR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $69.0 per contract. There were 14044 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11924 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWV CRWV, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 31 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 78 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.0K, with a price of $1053.0 per contract. There were 7579 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5209 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WDC WDC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 94 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 295 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $136.4K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 13325 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3009 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBAI BBAI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 38 day(s) on July 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 375 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 5055 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2936 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CORZ CORZ, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 2155 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $13.0 per contract. There were 9741 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2230 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ARM ARM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 213 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 8171 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1935 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 31 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $480.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.3K, with a price of $905.0 per contract. There were 8488 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1829 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

