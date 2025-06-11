7 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/13/25 $177.50 $69.9K 2.1K 13.1K ASTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $50.00 $97.0K 76 2.2K NFLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/13/25 $1225.00 $40.0K 904 2.1K NMAX PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/11/25 $19.00 $27.5K 193 112 RDDT PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $140.00 $35.6K 178 16 DIS PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $140.00 $32.1K 54 15 META CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/27 $750.00 $33.8K 225 3

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding GOOGL GOOGL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 13, 2025. Parties traded 551 contract(s) at a $177.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.9K, with a price of $127.0 per contract. There were 2141 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13154 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ASTS ASTS, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 1115 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.0K, with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 76 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX NFLX, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 13, 2025. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $1225.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $1145.0 per contract. There were 904 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NMAX NMAX, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on July 11, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 193 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 112 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RDDT RDDT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 16 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $2230.0 per contract. There were 178 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS DIS, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 65 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $2140.0 per contract. There were 54 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For META META, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 919 day(s) on December 17, 2027. This event was a transfer of 2 contract(s) at a $750.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $16900.0 per contract. There were 225 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.