10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/23/25 $137.00 $38.2K 13.8K 33.5K QBTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $14.00 $90.0K 2.5K 7.3K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/06/25 $210.00 $46.5K 2.5K 2.8K PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $105.00 $70.0K 6.6K 1.9K QUBT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/23/25 $11.50 $28.1K 425 1.8K ZS PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/06/25 $232.50 $480.0K 0 1.6K CLSK CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $10.00 $59.7K 6.4K 1.2K MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $60.00 $190.0K 1.6K 1.1K CRWV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/06/25 $85.00 $113.3K 145 1.1K WDC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $50.00 $30.5K 1.5K 447

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 23, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $137.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $191.0 per contract. There were 13811 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33569 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QBTS QBTS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.0K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 2539 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7308 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on June 6, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $465.0 per contract. There were 2514 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2840 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR PLTR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 60 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 6672 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1900 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QUBT QUBT, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 23, 2025. Parties traded 245 contract(s) at a $11.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 425 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1849 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZS ZS, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on June 6, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1200 contract(s) at a $232.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $480.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CLSK CLSK, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 123 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.7K, with a price of $199.0 per contract. There were 6472 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1216 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRVL MRVL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $190.0K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 1691 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1189 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWV CRWV, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on June 6, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $113.3K, with a price of $1128.0 per contract. There were 145 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1137 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WDC WDC, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 242 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 41 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $745.0 per contract. There were 1576 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 447 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

