Spotlight on Constellation Energy: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Constellation Energy. Our analysis of options history for Constellation Energy CEG revealed 33 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 36% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $1,381,425, and 24 were calls, valued at $1,488,506.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $145.0 to $310.0 for Constellation Energy during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Constellation Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Constellation Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $145.0 to $310.0 in the last 30 days.

Constellation Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CEG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $38.2 $37.0 $37.75 $220.00 $441.6K 730 117 CEG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $38.8 $37.6 $37.6 $220.00 $439.9K 730 234 CEG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $18.9 $18.8 $18.9 $220.00 $204.1K 4.0K 110 CEG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $5.2 $5.1 $5.2 $225.00 $130.0K 89 513 CEG CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/28/25 $6.5 $5.3 $5.4 $225.00 $129.6K 89 263

About Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy Corp producer of carbon-free energy and a supplier of energy products and services. The company offers generating capacity that includes nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets. It sells electricity, natural gas, and other energy-related products and sustainable solutions to various types of customers, including distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and commercial, industrial, public sector, and residential customers in markets across multiple geographic regions. Its operating segments and reporting units are Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Constellation Energy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Constellation Energy Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,020,966, with CEG's price down by -0.61%, positioned at $216.73.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On Constellation Energy

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $334.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Constellation Energy, maintaining a target price of $334.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Constellation Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.