10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/31/25 $69.00 $41.8K 4.8K 2.3K NXT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $50.00 $40.8K 0 957 BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $175.00 $51.1K 4.8K 579 LUNR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/07/25 $24.00 $61.0K 91 571 TTEK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $44.00 $101.0K 440 425 UPS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $115.00 $144.0K 1.5K 281 UPWK CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $15.00 $62.5K 2.6K 250 UNP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $230.00 $25.7K 626 244 GEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $387.50 $55.4K 14 207 SMR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/07/25 $20.00 $41.9K 153 147

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding UBER UBER, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on January 31, 2025. Parties traded 123 contract(s) at a $69.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.8K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 4873 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2330 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NXT NXT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 197 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 56 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.8K, with a price of $730.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 957 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA BA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 73 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.1K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 4829 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 579 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LUNR LUNR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 36 day(s) on March 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.0K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 91 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 571 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TTEK TTEK, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 111 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.0K, with a price of $910.0 per contract. There were 440 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 425 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPS UPS, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 351 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $144.0K, with a price of $1440.0 per contract. There were 1523 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 281 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UPWK UPWK, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.5K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 2600 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UNP UNP, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 351 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $1030.0 per contract. There were 626 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 244 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GEV GEV, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 33 contract(s) at a $387.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.4K, with a price of $1680.0 per contract. There were 14 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 207 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMR SMR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on February 7, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.9K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 153 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 147 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

