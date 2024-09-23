Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Li Auto

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Li Auto LI, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in LI often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 options trades for Li Auto. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 64% bullish and 23% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $43,000, and 16 calls, totaling $1,549,963.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $20.0 to $37.0 for Li Auto over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Li Auto options trades today is 1837.75 with a total volume of 18,440.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Li Auto's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $37.0 over the last 30 days.

Li Auto Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $3.5 $3.45 $3.45 $20.00 $270.4K 499 784 LI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.55 $1.5 $1.5 $25.00 $259.1K 622 2.0K LI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $3.55 $3.5 $3.55 $20.00 $211.2K 499 1.3K LI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.02 $2.01 $2.02 $25.00 $202.2K 2.7K 1.1K LI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.9 $3.7 $3.83 $30.00 $124.4K 1.5K 326

About Li Auto

Li Auto is a leading Chinese NEV manufacturer that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart NEVs. The company started volume production of its first model Li One in November 2019. The model is a six-seater, large, premium plug-in electric SUV equipped with a range extension system and advanced smart vehicle solutions. It sold over 376,000 NEVs in 2023, accounting for about 4% of China's passenger new energy vehicle market. Beyond Li One, the company expands its product line, including both BEVs and PHEVs, to target a broader consumer base.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Li Auto, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Li Auto

With a volume of 4,742,920, the price of LI is up 3.53% at $22.3.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Li Auto with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.