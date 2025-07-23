In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META in relation to its major competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 27.55 9.58 10.78 9.05% $22.52 $34.74 16.07% Alphabet Inc 21.35 6.72 6.52 10.3% $46.31 $53.87 12.04% Baidu Inc 9.14 0.85 1.72 2.89% $9.8 $14.96 2.98% Reddit Inc 29.22 12.13 17.93 1.2% $0.01 $0.36 61.49% Pinterest Inc 14.01 5.50 7.10 0.19% $-0.03 $0.66 15.54% Kanzhun Ltd 34.04 4.07 8.11 3.34% $0.44 $1.61 12.88% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 17.89 6.17 1093.74 -3.51% $-0.03 $0.0 6.58% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 89.67 2.15 3.14 1.6% $0.07 $0.26 -1.42% CarGurus Inc 90 8.19 3.88 8.27% $0.05 $0.2 4.34% Weibo Corp 7.39 0.73 1.54 3.09% $0.11 $0.31 0.34% Yelp Inc 17.23 3.08 1.70 3.31% $0.05 $0.32 7.75% Tripadvisor Inc 45.62 3.27 1.41 -1.39% $0.01 $0.37 0.76% Hello Group Inc 8.32 0.92 1.09 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% Ziff Davis Inc 18.18 0.74 0.99 1.37% $0.09 $0.28 4.5% Yalla Group Ltd 10.14 1.66 4.14 5.14% $0.03 $0.05 6.54% Average 29.44 4.01 82.36 2.79% $4.1 $5.3 9.48%

When conducting a detailed analysis of Meta Platforms, the following trends become clear:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 27.55 , which is 0.94x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 9.58 which exceeds the industry average by 2.39x .

The Price to Sales ratio is 10.78 , which is 0.13x the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.05% is 6.26% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.52 Billion , which is 5.49x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $34.74 Billion , which indicates 6.55x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 16.07%, which surpasses the industry average of 9.48%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Meta Platforms against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Meta Platforms has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low PE ratio of Meta Platforms suggests that the company's stock price is relatively undervalued compared to its earnings. In contrast, the high PB ratio indicates that investors are willing to pay a premium for the company's book value. The low PS ratio implies that Meta Platforms is generating strong revenue relative to its market capitalization. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight the company's strong profitability and growth potential compared to its industry peers in the Interactive Media & Services sector.

