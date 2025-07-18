In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple AAPL in comparison to its major competitors within the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 32.71 46.96 7.97 37.11% $32.25 $44.87 5.08% Super Micro Computer Inc 28.67 4.94 1.54 1.72% $0.14 $0.44 19.48% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 20.03 1.15 0.88 -4.4% $0.87 $2.17 5.87% Western Digital Corp 22.95 4.52 1.51 5.86% $0.28 $0.91 30.94% NetApp Inc 18.92 20.66 3.41 33.42% $0.43 $1.19 3.84% Pure Storage Inc 150.66 15.04 6.05 -1.1% $0.04 $0.54 12.26% Eastman Kodak Co 14.27 0.98 0.59 -1.66% $0.02 $0.05 -0.8% Turtle Beach Corp 17.69 2.18 0.73 -0.55% $0.0 $0.02 14.42% Average 39.03 7.07 2.1 4.76% $0.25 $0.76 12.29%

By conducting a comprehensive analysis of Apple, the following trends become evident:

At 32.71 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.84x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 46.96 which exceeds the industry average by 6.64x .

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 7.97 , which is 3.8x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 37.11% that is 32.35% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $32.25 Billion , which is 129.0x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $44.87 Billion is 59.04x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 5.08%, which is much lower than the industry average of 12.29%, the company is experiencing a notable slowdown in sales expansion.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Apple alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Among its top 4 peers, Apple is placed in the middle with a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47 .

This implies a balanced financial structure, with a reasonable proportion of debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest that Apple is efficiently utilizing its resources and generating strong profits, despite slower revenue growth. Overall, Apple's financial performance is solid, with room for potential growth in the future.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.