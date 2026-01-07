movers image
January 7, 2026 12:05 PM 1 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Celegne Contingent Value Rights (NYSE:CELGR) stock rose 61.4% to $0.11 during Wednesday's regular session.
  • Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) shares rose 52.77% to $24.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) shares increased by 51.63% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
  • Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) shares moved upwards by 38.05% to $45.6. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 billion.
  • Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) stock increased by 37.91% to $13.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $717.1 million.
  • NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:NBY) stock rose 36.94% to $10.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $931.2 million.

Losers

  • ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) shares declined by 18.4% to $0.2 during Wednesday's regular session.
  • Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) shares declined by 14.88% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
  • Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) stock declined by 13.27% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.
  • Park Dental Partners (NASDAQ:PARK) stock declined by 9.11% to $13.08. The company's market cap stands at $58.8 million.
  • WORK Medical Tech Gr (NASDAQ:WOK) stock declined by 8.94% to $1.89.
  • Theriva Biologics (AMEX:TOVX) stock decreased by 8.91% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CRIS Logo
CRISCuris Inc
$0.8637-13.6%
Overview
CYCN Logo
CYCNCyclerion Therapeutics Inc
$1.63-16.4%
GLUE Logo
GLUEMonte Rosa Therapeutics Inc
$24.1951.1%
LUCY Logo
LUCYInnovative Eyewear Inc
$1.7447.4%
NBY Logo
NBYNovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc
$10.2038.0%
PARK Logo
PARKPark Dental Partners Inc
$13.85-3.78%
PRPH Logo
PRPHProPhase Labs Inc
$0.2195-39.5%
RGC Logo
RGCRegencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd
$45.3737.4%
TOVX Logo
TOVXTheriva Biologics Inc
$0.2229-8.12%
VTYX Logo
VTYXVentyx Biosciences Inc
$13.7436.8%
WOK Logo
WOKWORK Medical Technology Group Ltd
$1.87-9.54%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved