12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Celegne Contingent Value Rights (NYSE:CELGR) stock rose 61.4% to $0.11 during Wednesday's regular session.
- Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) shares rose 52.77% to $24.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) shares increased by 51.63% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
- Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) shares moved upwards by 38.05% to $45.6. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 billion.
- Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) stock increased by 37.91% to $13.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $717.1 million.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:NBY) stock rose 36.94% to $10.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $931.2 million.
Losers
- ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) shares declined by 18.4% to $0.2 during Wednesday's regular session.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) shares declined by 14.88% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
- Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) stock declined by 13.27% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.
- Park Dental Partners (NASDAQ:PARK) stock declined by 9.11% to $13.08. The company's market cap stands at $58.8 million.
- WORK Medical Tech Gr (NASDAQ:WOK) stock declined by 8.94% to $1.89.
- Theriva Biologics (AMEX:TOVX) stock decreased by 8.91% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CYCNCyclerion Therapeutics Inc
$1.63-16.4%
GLUEMonte Rosa Therapeutics Inc
$24.1951.1%
LUCYInnovative Eyewear Inc
$1.7447.4%
NBYNovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc
$10.2038.0%
PARKPark Dental Partners Inc
$13.85-3.78%
PRPHProPhase Labs Inc
$0.2195-39.5%
RGCRegencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd
$45.3737.4%
TOVXTheriva Biologics Inc
$0.2229-8.12%
VTYXVentyx Biosciences Inc
$13.7436.8%
WOKWORK Medical Technology Group Ltd
$1.87-9.54%
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.