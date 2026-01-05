12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) stock rose 23.2% to $6.16 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $56.6 million.

Losers

SBC Medical Group Holding (NASDAQ:SBC) stock declined by 18.9% to $3.51 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $444.1 million.

(NYSE:RBOT) shares fell 8.34% to $2.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million. Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) stock declined by 8.12% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.