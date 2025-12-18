12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) stock increased by 30.6% to $5.4 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
- Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) shares increased by 16.16% to $0.86.
- Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) stock moved upwards by 12.32% to $11.94. The company's market cap stands at $65.4 million.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) stock rose 9.73% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
- PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) shares increased by 9.71% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.3 million.
- IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) shares moved upwards by 7.95% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.
Losers
- Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) stock declined by 20.0% to $158.83 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $42.3 billion.
- Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) stock fell 15.14% to $2.86. The company's market cap stands at $209.8 million.
- AlphaTON Capital (NASDAQ:ATON) stock declined by 13.36% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) shares declined by 12.46% to $4.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock declined by 11.5% to $1.54. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
- AEON Biopharma (AMEX:AEON) stock declined by 8.27% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
