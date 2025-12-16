12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Happy City Holdings (NASDAQ:HCHL) shares moved upwards by 10.5% to $4.2 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $74.5 million.

(NASDAQ:HCHL) shares moved upwards by 10.5% to $4.2 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $74.5 million. Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock increased by 8.58% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.

(NASDAQ:KAVL) stock increased by 8.58% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million. Neo-Concept International (NASDAQ:NCI) stock rose 3.72% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.

(NASDAQ:NCI) stock rose 3.72% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million. Vision Marine Techs (NASDAQ:VMAR) stock rose 3.48% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.

(NASDAQ:VMAR) stock rose 3.48% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million. Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) stock moved upwards by 2.23% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million.

(NASDAQ:LAZR) stock moved upwards by 2.23% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million. ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) shares increased by 2.13% to $0.29.

Losers

XMax (NASDAQ:XWIN) stock declined by 1.7% to $5.83 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $248.2 million.

(NASDAQ:XWIN) stock declined by 1.7% to $5.83 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $248.2 million. Mixed Martial Arts Group (AMEX:MMA) stock decreased by 1.64% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.

(AMEX:MMA) stock decreased by 1.64% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million. Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) shares fell 1.08% to $11.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

(NYSE:JMIA) shares fell 1.08% to $11.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. SunCar Tech Gr (NASDAQ:SDA) stock decreased by 1.0% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $200.9 million.

(NASDAQ:SDA) stock decreased by 1.0% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $200.9 million. Under Armour (NYSE:UA) shares declined by 0.91% to $4.15. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

(NYSE:UA) shares declined by 0.91% to $4.15. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) shares decreased by 0.89% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.