December 16, 2025 4:05 PM 1 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Happy City Holdings (NASDAQ:HCHL) shares moved upwards by 10.5% to $4.2 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $74.5 million.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock increased by 8.58% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
  • Neo-Concept International (NASDAQ:NCI) stock rose 3.72% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
  • Vision Marine Techs (NASDAQ:VMAR) stock rose 3.48% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.
  • Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) stock moved upwards by 2.23% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million.
  • ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) shares increased by 2.13% to $0.29.

Losers

  • XMax (NASDAQ:XWIN) stock declined by 1.7% to $5.83 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $248.2 million.
  • Mixed Martial Arts Group (AMEX:MMA) stock decreased by 1.64% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.
  • Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) shares fell 1.08% to $11.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • SunCar Tech Gr (NASDAQ:SDA) stock decreased by 1.0% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $200.9 million.
  • Under Armour (NYSE:UA) shares declined by 0.91% to $4.15. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) shares decreased by 0.89% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Posted In:
