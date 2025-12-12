11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Neo-Concept International (NASDAQ:NCI) shares rose 31.0% to $1.62 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.

(NASDAQ:NCI) shares rose 31.0% to $1.62 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million. GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares increased by 29.63% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.9 million.

(NASDAQ:GRWG) shares increased by 29.63% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.9 million. YSX Tech Co (NASDAQ:YSXT) stock increased by 22.75% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.9 million.

(NASDAQ:YSXT) stock increased by 22.75% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.9 million. Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ:PSNY) shares rose 16.02% to $13.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.4 billion.

(NASDAQ:PSNY) shares rose 16.02% to $13.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.4 billion. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares rose 15.24% to $18.93. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 billion.

(NASDAQ:RIVN) shares rose 15.24% to $18.93. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 billion. Yunhong Green CTI (NASDAQ:YHGJ) stock increased by 14.38% to $5.09. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.

Losers

CCH Holdings (NASDAQ:CCHH) shares fell 71.3% to $4.34 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $291.0 million.

(NASDAQ:CCHH) shares fell 71.3% to $4.34 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $291.0 million. Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) shares fell 25.55% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $83.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:DXLG) shares fell 25.55% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $83.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Netclass Technology (NASDAQ:NTCL) shares decreased by 17.23% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.

(NASDAQ:NTCL) shares decreased by 17.23% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million. Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock fell 14.5% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.

(NASDAQ:KAVL) stock fell 14.5% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million. iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) shares declined by 12.8% to $4.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.