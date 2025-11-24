12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) stock rose 12.1% to $8.18 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock rose 8.96% to $3.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.6 million.

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) stock increased by 8.26% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) shares increased by 7.63% to $4.65. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) stock moved upwards by 3.75% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.

NovaBridge Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBP) stock rose 3.47% to $4.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $487.5 million.

Losers

Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) stock fell 12.9% to $0.37 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock fell 6.45% to $3.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) stock decreased by 5.34% to $8.52. The company's market cap stands at $50.8 million.

Mobile-health Network (NASDAQ:MNDR) stock declined by 5.14% to $2.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.

Can Fite Biofarma (AMEX:CANF) stock declined by 3.01% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.

Profusa (NASDAQ:PFSA) stock fell 2.94% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

