12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares rose 3.3% to $0.24 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) stock rose 2.8% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $51.1 million.
- CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) shares increased by 2.18% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
- Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) stock rose 1.96% to $7.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.9 million.
- MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) shares moved upwards by 1.81% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX) stock increased by 1.73% to $3.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $259.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Exodus Movement (AMEX:EXOD) shares decreased by 2.3% to $14.2 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $458.3 million.
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) stock declined by 2.19% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.1 million.
- Creative Global Tech (NASDAQ:CGTL) shares fell 2.01% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.
- Intchains Gr (NASDAQ:ICG) shares decreased by 1.9% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) stock declined by 1.52% to $7.8. The company's market cap stands at $338.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) stock declined by 1.43% to $2.76. The company's market cap stands at $140.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
