12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares rose 10.4% to $1.17 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Fitness Champs Hldgs (NASDAQ:FCHL) stock moved upwards by 7.89% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.
- Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:GORV) stock rose 7.33% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
- Ambow Education Holding (AMEX:AMBO) stock rose 6.18% to $4.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.
- FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) shares moved upwards by 5.18% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.
- Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ:PSNY) shares rose 4.64% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
Losers
- Stubhub Holdings (NYSE:STUB) shares declined by 20.8% to $14.9 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Kaixin Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock decreased by 16.45% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) shares decreased by 16.07% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
- Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ:SOND) stock fell 15.63% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
- Netclass Technology (NASDAQ:NTCL) stock fell 10.17% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.
- Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) stock fell 10.01% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
FATFAT Brands Inc
$1.42-%
FCHLFitness Champs Holdings Ltd
$0.3600-1.77%
FOSLFossil Group Inc
$1.90-17.8%
GORVLazydays Holdings Inc
$1.6227.6%
KXINKaixin Holdings
$0.3891-67.8%
LAZRLuminar Technologies Inc
$1.16-%
NTCLNetclass Technology Inc
$1.06-4.50%
PSNYPolestar Automotive Holding UK PLC
$0.6700-0.58%
SONDSonder Holdings Inc
$0.1630-4.12%
STUBStubhub Holdings Inc
$15.50-18.6%
XELBXcel Brands Inc
$0.9000-16.7%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.