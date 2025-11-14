12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares rose 10.4% to $1.17 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:LAZR) shares rose 10.4% to $1.17 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Fitness Champs Hldgs (NASDAQ:FCHL) stock moved upwards by 7.89% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.

(NASDAQ:FCHL) stock moved upwards by 7.89% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million. Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:GORV) stock rose 7.33% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.

(NASDAQ:GORV) stock rose 7.33% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million. Ambow Education Holding (AMEX:AMBO) stock rose 6.18% to $4.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.

(AMEX:AMBO) stock rose 6.18% to $4.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million. FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) shares moved upwards by 5.18% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.

(NASDAQ:FAT) shares moved upwards by 5.18% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million. Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ:PSNY) shares rose 4.64% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

Losers

Stubhub Holdings (NYSE:STUB) shares declined by 20.8% to $14.9 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NYSE:STUB) shares declined by 20.8% to $14.9 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Kaixin Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock decreased by 16.45% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.

(NASDAQ:KXIN) stock decreased by 16.45% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million. Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) shares decreased by 16.07% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.

(NASDAQ:XELB) shares decreased by 16.07% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million. Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ:SOND) stock fell 15.63% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.

(NASDAQ:SOND) stock fell 15.63% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million. Netclass Technology (NASDAQ:NTCL) stock fell 10.17% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.

(NASDAQ:NTCL) stock fell 10.17% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million. Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) stock fell 10.01% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.