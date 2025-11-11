12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) stock moved upwards by 32.0% to $1.94 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $227.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:KLTR) stock moved upwards by 32.0% to $1.94 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $227.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) stock moved upwards by 24.94% to $2.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.6 million.

(NASDAQ:MTC) stock moved upwards by 24.94% to $2.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.6 million. LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) stock rose 17.7% to $6.17. The company's market cap stands at $52.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:LPSN) stock rose 17.7% to $6.17. The company's market cap stands at $52.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) shares increased by 17.21% to $10.24. The company's market cap stands at $142.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:DSP) shares increased by 17.21% to $10.24. The company's market cap stands at $142.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM) shares moved upwards by 16.82% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.

(NASDAQ:IZM) shares moved upwards by 16.82% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million. ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) shares moved upwards by 15.76% to $5.8. The company's market cap stands at $211.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) shares declined by 35.7% to $2.67 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.5 million.

(NASDAQ:HKIT) shares declined by 35.7% to $2.67 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.5 million. Endava (NYSE:DAVA) shares declined by 25.51% to $7.03. The company's market cap stands at $560.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

(NYSE:DAVA) shares declined by 25.51% to $7.03. The company's market cap stands at $560.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) shares fell 23.2% to $71.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:LIF) shares fell 23.2% to $71.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) stock decreased by 17.34% to $0.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.

(NASDAQ:WTO) stock decreased by 17.34% to $0.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million. Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) shares decreased by 17.15% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $32.9 million.

(NASDAQ:GREE) shares decreased by 17.15% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $32.9 million. Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) shares fell 15.76% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.