12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) shares moved upwards by 26.5% to $1.86 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $227.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) stock rose 17.3% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

BigBear.ai Hldgs (NYSE:BBAI) shares moved upwards by 16.37% to $6.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

WidePoint (AMEX:WYY) stock rose 13.24% to $7.44. The company's market cap stands at $64.2 million.

ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM) stock increased by 12.49% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.

(NASDAQ:IZM) stock increased by 12.49% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares moved upwards by 11.2% to $25.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $781.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Losers

Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) shares declined by 34.2% to $2.73 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.5 million.

Comtech Telecom (NASDAQ:CMTL) shares declined by 15.34% to $2.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Integrated Media Tech (NASDAQ:IMTE) stock decreased by 11.92% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) shares fell 11.91% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.9 million.

Semilux International (NASDAQ:SELX) shares decreased by 11.66% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $39.2 million.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) stock fell 9.94% to $95.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

