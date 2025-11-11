12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) shares moved upwards by 26.5% to $1.86 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $227.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) stock rose 17.3% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- BigBear.ai Hldgs (NYSE:BBAI) shares moved upwards by 16.37% to $6.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- WidePoint (AMEX:WYY) stock rose 13.24% to $7.44. The company's market cap stands at $64.2 million.
- ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM) stock increased by 12.49% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.
- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares moved upwards by 11.2% to $25.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $781.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) shares declined by 34.2% to $2.73 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.5 million.
- Comtech Telecom (NASDAQ:CMTL) shares declined by 15.34% to $2.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Integrated Media Tech (NASDAQ:IMTE) stock decreased by 11.92% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
- Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) shares fell 11.91% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.9 million.
- Semilux International (NASDAQ:SELX) shares decreased by 11.66% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $39.2 million.
- CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) stock fell 9.94% to $95.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CMTLComtech Telecommunications Corp
$2.52-16.0%
CRWVCoreWeave Inc
$94.76-10.3%
GREEGreenidge Generation Holdings Inc
$1.86-11.4%
HKITHitek Global Inc
$2.70-34.9%
IMOSChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc
$25.0011.2%
IMTEIntegrated Media Technology Ltd
$0.9235-12.1%
IZMICZOOM Group Inc
$1.1913.9%
KLTRKaltura Inc
$1.9633.3%
PRSOPeraso Inc
$1.2217.3%
SELXSemilux International Ltd
$0.9500-9.52%
WYYWidePoint Corp
$6.905.02%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.