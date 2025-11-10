November 10, 2025 4:07 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • Kaixin Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares increased by 37.4% to $1.69 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.9 million.
  • Fitness Champs Hldgs (NASDAQ:FCHL) shares rose 10.0% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
  • Boqii Holding (AMEX:BQ) stock increased by 8.0% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.
  • CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares rose 3.17% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) shares increased by 2.43% to $1.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $244.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Workhorse Gr (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock rose 2.15% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.

Losers

  • Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI) stock fell 7.0% to $0.09 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
  • Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ:SOND) shares declined by 6.7% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.
  • Vestand (NASDAQ:VSTD) shares fell 2.95% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
  • Lixiang Education Hldg (NASDAQ:LXEH) shares decreased by 2.09% to $0.38.
  • Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) shares decreased by 1.84% to $4.28. The company's market cap stands at $104.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Linkage Global (NASDAQ:LGCB) stock decreased by 1.62% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

