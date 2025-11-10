12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Sobr Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) shares rose 5.6% to $2.82 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.

(NASDAQ:SOBR) shares rose 5.6% to $2.82 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million. Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) shares moved upwards by 5.37% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 million.

(NASDAQ:MIGI) shares moved upwards by 5.37% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 million. Sagtec Global (NASDAQ:SAGT) shares increased by 3.46% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.3 million.

(NASDAQ:SAGT) shares increased by 3.46% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.3 million. Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares increased by 2.51% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $517.8 million.

(NASDAQ:KOPN) shares increased by 2.51% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $517.8 million. Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) shares rose 2.14% to $22.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

(NYSE:ZEPP) shares rose 2.14% to $22.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago. CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) shares moved upwards by 1.99% to $26.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $624.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Losers

Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) stock fell 11.7% to $3.69 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.1 million.

(NASDAQ:HKIT) stock fell 11.7% to $3.69 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.1 million. Maris Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) stock fell 5.63% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.

(NASDAQ:MTEK) stock fell 5.63% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million. Integrated Media Tech (NASDAQ:IMTE) stock decreased by 4.77% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.

(NASDAQ:IMTE) stock decreased by 4.77% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million. Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock decreased by 4.53% to $14.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion.

(NASDAQ:CLSK) stock decreased by 4.53% to $14.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion. Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) shares fell 4.29% to $11.4. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.

(NASDAQ:MOVE) shares fell 4.29% to $11.4. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million. The Growhub (NASDAQ:TGHL) shares fell 4.08% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.