November 7, 2025 4:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Intelligent Living (NASDAQ:ILAG) stock rose 7.7% to $0.51 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.
  • Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU) shares rose 5.0% to $2.52. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
  • Avalon Holdings (AMEX:AWX) shares moved upwards by 3.98% to $2.68. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.
  • American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) shares increased by 2.6% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
  • Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ) stock moved upwards by 2.58% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million. The company's, FY earnings came out today.
  • Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares rose 1.98% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.

Losers

  • New Century Logistics (NASDAQ:NCEW) stock fell 8.0% to $0.45 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.
  • CDT Envirn Tech Inv Hldgs (NASDAQ:CDTG) shares fell 7.19% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
  • CleanCore Solutions (AMEX:ZONE) stock decreased by 4.15% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.
  • Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) shares declined by 3.71% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $89.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Zooz Strategy (NASDAQ:ZOOZ) shares fell 2.93% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $93.9 million.
  • Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) stock decreased by 2.86% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AREB Logo
AREBAmerican Rebel Holdings Inc
$1.16-9.38%
Overview
AWX Logo
AWXAvalon Holdings Corp
$2.61-1.69%
BAER Logo
BAERBridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc
$1.58-1.86%
BLDP Logo
BLDPBallard Power Systems Inc
$3.48-1.83%
CDTG Logo
CDTGCDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Ltd
$0.50200.20%
CYCU Logo
CYCUCycurion Inc
$2.452.01%
ILAG Logo
ILAGIntelligent Living Application Group Inc
$0.5000-8.48%
LBGJ Logo
LBGJLi Bang International Corp Inc
$0.720010.1%
NCEW Logo
NCEWNew Century Logistics (BVI) Ltd
$0.5062-0.73%
UGRO Logo
UGROUrban-gro Inc
$0.2914-5.51%
ZONE Logo
ZONECleanCore Solutions Inc
$0.8149-31.5%
ZOOZ Logo
ZOOZZooz Strategy Ltd
$0.60514.33%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved