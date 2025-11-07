12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:AREB) shares increased by 2.6% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million. Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ) stock moved upwards by 2.58% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million. The company's, FY earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ:LBGJ) stock moved upwards by 2.58% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million. The company's, FY earnings came out today. Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares rose 1.98% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:ZOOZ) shares fell 2.93% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $93.9 million. Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) stock decreased by 2.86% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

