November 6, 2025 4:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • GigaCloud Tech (NASDAQ:GCT) shares moved upwards by 16.6% to $29.69 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI) shares rose 15.9% to $0.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.
  • Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) stock increased by 14.02% to $250.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock moved upwards by 4.89% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.
  • Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) stock increased by 4.32% to $7.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • MKDWell Tech (NASDAQ:MKDW) shares rose 3.82% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million.

Losers

  • Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) shares decreased by 5.7% to $6.15 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $770.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • RedCloud Holdings (NASDAQ:RCT) shares declined by 3.91% to $1.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.2 million.
  • Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) shares decreased by 3.76% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $117.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • MaxsMaking (NASDAQ:MAMK) shares fell 3.38% to $9.3. The company's market cap stands at $136.4 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Lixiang Education Hldg (NASDAQ:LXEH) shares declined by 2.85% to $0.4.
  • J-Star Holding (NASDAQ:YMAT) shares declined by 2.77% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

