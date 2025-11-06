12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

GigaCloud Tech (NASDAQ:GCT) shares moved upwards by 16.6% to $29.69 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Losers

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) shares decreased by 5.7% to $6.15 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $770.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ:LXEH) shares declined by 2.85% to $0.4. J-Star Holding (NASDAQ:YMAT) shares declined by 2.77% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.

