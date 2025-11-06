12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) shares rose 7.1% to $1.03 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.5 million.
- Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) stock increased by 6.89% to $78.03. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Universal Safety Products (AMEX:UUU) stock moved upwards by 6.69% to $4.62. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.
- JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) stock increased by 5.79% to $50.0. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) stock rose 5.05% to $2.91. The company's market cap stands at $55.6 million.
- Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) stock moved upwards by 4.54% to $22.78. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 billion.
Losers
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) stock decreased by 2.5% to $29.84 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) stock declined by 2.31% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
- Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) stock fell 2.18% to $7.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.2 million.
- TON Strategy (NASDAQ:TONX) stock declined by 1.9% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $206.6 million.
- CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ:CCC) shares declined by 1.84% to $7.47. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion.
- ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) stock fell 1.82% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AKAMAkamai Technologies Inc
$73.170.26%
BKYIBIO-key International Inc
$0.6200-8.04%
CCCCCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc
$7.63-2.61%
CISOCISO Global Inc
$0.9694-5.88%
DQDaqo New Energy Corp
$30.25-2.51%
FROGJFrog Ltd
$47.523.05%
MTCMMTEC Inc
$3.1341.6%
NTSKNetskope Inc
$21.86-3.87%
QMCOQuantum Corp
$8.05-1.77%
TONXTON Strategy Co
$3.19-7.93%
UUUUniversal Safety Products Inc
$4.36-7.41%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.