November 6, 2025 4:06 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) shares rose 7.1% to $1.03 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.5 million.
  • Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) stock increased by 6.89% to $78.03. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Universal Safety Products (AMEX:UUU) stock moved upwards by 6.69% to $4.62. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.
  • JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) stock increased by 5.79% to $50.0. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) stock rose 5.05% to $2.91. The company's market cap stands at $55.6 million.
  • Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) stock moved upwards by 4.54% to $22.78. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 billion.

Losers

  • Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) stock decreased by 2.5% to $29.84 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) stock declined by 2.31% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
  • Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) stock fell 2.18% to $7.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.2 million.
  • TON Strategy (NASDAQ:TONX) stock declined by 1.9% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $206.6 million.
  • CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ:CCC) shares declined by 1.84% to $7.47. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion.
  • ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) stock fell 1.82% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

