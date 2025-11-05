12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) stock moved upwards by 52.4% to $0.32 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.

(NASDAQ:NVVE) stock moved upwards by 52.4% to $0.32 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million. Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) shares moved upwards by 24.59% to $4.66. The company's market cap stands at $378.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NYSE:BW) shares moved upwards by 24.59% to $4.66. The company's market cap stands at $378.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. DirectBooking Technology (NASDAQ:ZDAI) stock increased by 23.16% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.

(NASDAQ:ZDAI) stock increased by 23.16% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million. Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) stock rose 17.37% to $8.31. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.

(NASDAQ:WATT) stock rose 17.37% to $8.31. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million. Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) shares rose 13.07% to $25.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

(NYSE:KMT) shares rose 13.07% to $25.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today. BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) stock rose 8.8% to $3.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $259.7 million.

Losers

Trex Co (NYSE:TREX) shares decreased by 34.9% to $30.65 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NYSE:TREX) shares decreased by 34.9% to $30.65 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) stock declined by 18.93% to $572.5. The company's market cap stands at $55.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:AXON) stock declined by 18.93% to $572.5. The company's market cap stands at $55.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) stock decreased by 15.55% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.

(NASDAQ:FGL) stock decreased by 15.55% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million. WF International (NASDAQ:WXM) shares decreased by 12.46% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million.

(NASDAQ:WXM) shares decreased by 12.46% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million. Texxon Holding (NASDAQ:NPT) shares decreased by 12.11% to $5.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.4 million.

(NASDAQ:NPT) shares decreased by 12.11% to $5.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.4 million. Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) stock decreased by 10.22% to $81.0. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.