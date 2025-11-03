12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) stock moved upwards by 93.6% to $3.33 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 million.

The Generation Essentials (NYSE:TGE) stock moved upwards by 31.79% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $37.6 million.

Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL) shares rose 21.53% to $3.33. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) stock moved upwards by 12.27% to $4.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.2 million.

MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock rose 7.93% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.

Tianci International (NASDAQ:CIIT) stock increased by 6.83% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.

Losers

Zooz Strategy (NASDAQ:ZOOZ) stock fell 31.8% to $0.96 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $228.2 million.

DEFSEC Technologies (NASDAQ:DFSC) shares declined by 17.34% to $4.34. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.

Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) stock fell 8.73% to $2.93. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.

Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares decreased by 7.24% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $31.4 million.

BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC) shares fell 7.01% to $5.04. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.

Megan Holdings (NASDAQ:MGN) shares fell 6.44% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.