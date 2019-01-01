QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.41 - 2.52
Mkt Cap
1.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
2.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Tianci International Inc is a shell company.

Tianci International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Tianci International (CIIT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tianci International (OTCPK: CIIT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tianci International's (CIIT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tianci International.

Q

What is the target price for Tianci International (CIIT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tianci International

Q

Current Stock Price for Tianci International (CIIT)?

A

The stock price for Tianci International (OTCPK: CIIT) is $0.76 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 15:45:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tianci International (CIIT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tianci International.

Q

When is Tianci International (OTCPK:CIIT) reporting earnings?

A

Tianci International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tianci International (CIIT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tianci International.

Q

What sector and industry does Tianci International (CIIT) operate in?

A

Tianci International is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.