12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) shares rose 36.6% to $3.38 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.9 million.

(NASDAQ:CABA) shares rose 36.6% to $3.38 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.9 million. Rani Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:RANI) shares increased by 32.75% to $1.93. The company's market cap stands at $141.4 million.

(NASDAQ:RANI) shares increased by 32.75% to $1.93. The company's market cap stands at $141.4 million. Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) shares rose 25.73% to $2.56. The company's market cap stands at $483.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

(NYSE:BFLY) shares rose 25.73% to $2.56. The company's market cap stands at $483.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) shares rose 24.6% to $12.46. The company's market cap stands at $100.6 million.

(NASDAQ:CLNN) shares rose 24.6% to $12.46. The company's market cap stands at $100.6 million. Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) stock rose 22.08% to $120.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:ILMN) stock rose 22.08% to $120.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) shares increased by 21.13% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $582.7 million.

Losers

Intensity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INTS) shares declined by 39.1% to $0.8 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $64.7 million.

(NASDAQ:INTS) shares declined by 39.1% to $0.8 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $64.7 million. NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF) stock declined by 26.62% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.

(NASDAQ:NIVF) stock declined by 26.62% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million. MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) stock fell 24.81% to $0.24.

(NASDAQ:MSPR) stock fell 24.81% to $0.24. Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares declined by 24.03% to $12.49. The company's market cap stands at $201.4 million.

(NASDAQ:CRBP) shares declined by 24.03% to $12.49. The company's market cap stands at $201.4 million. Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) shares declined by 23.16% to $2.92. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.

(NASDAQ:NUWE) shares declined by 23.16% to $2.92. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million. Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) shares declined by 22.32% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.