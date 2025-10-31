October 31, 2025 8:10 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) stock moved upwards by 37.9% to $1.82 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.6 million.
  • Castellum (AMEX:CTM) shares moved upwards by 28.15% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $95.7 million.
  • UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) shares moved upwards by 14.08% to $0.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
  • Intchains Gr (NASDAQ:ICG) shares increased by 12.91% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $63.0 million.
  • Universal Safety Products (AMEX:UUU) shares moved upwards by 12.24% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.
  • Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) stock increased by 11.76% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.2 million.

Losers

  • SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) stock fell 31.9% to $70.75 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares decreased by 14.67% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.9 million.
  • OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) shares fell 14.25% to $13.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $592.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) shares declined by 13.49% to $9.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $338.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) shares declined by 12.52% to $5.8. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
  • Global Engine Group (NASDAQ:GLE) stock decreased by 10.73% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.

Posted In:
