12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:ALGN) shares rose 16.0% to $153.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) shares increased by 14.84% to $83.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Losers

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares decreased by 37.2% to $0.07 during Wednesday's after-market session.

(NASDAQ:PFSA) shares fell 8.98% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million. VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) shares fell 8.7% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million.

