12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) stock moved upwards by 31.8% to $2.32 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
- Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) shares increased by 20.31% to $22.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $334.5 million.
- Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) shares moved upwards by 17.02% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $514.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) shares increased by 16.22% to $89.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares rose 16.0% to $153.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) shares increased by 14.84% to $83.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares decreased by 37.2% to $0.07 during Wednesday's after-market session.
- Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) stock decreased by 17.96% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.
- Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) shares decreased by 17.72% to $2.88. The company's market cap stands at $53.4 million.
- Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) shares decreased by 13.11% to $11.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Profusa (NASDAQ:PFSA) shares fell 8.98% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.
- VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) shares fell 8.7% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million.
