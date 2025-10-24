12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:ACCL) stock rose 25.7% to $2.9 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $32.1 million. Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI) stock moved upwards by 22.11% to $15.24. The company's market cap stands at $90.5 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:AREB) shares fell 33.7% to $2.5 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million. MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares declined by 17.82% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.

(NASDAQ:FBYD) shares fell 14.73% to $10.25. The company's market cap stands at $447.5 million. Hong Kong Pharma Digital (NASDAQ:HKPD) shares declined by 14.62% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million.

