12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Acco Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ACCL) stock rose 25.7% to $2.9 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $32.1 million.
- Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI) stock moved upwards by 22.11% to $15.24. The company's market cap stands at $90.5 million.
- Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) shares moved upwards by 18.09% to $18.93. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI) stock increased by 16.56% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $136.4 million.
- Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) shares rose 15.87% to $955.95. The company's market cap stands at $29.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Stem (NYSE:STEM) stock increased by 15.21% to $23.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.6 million.
Losers
- American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) shares fell 33.7% to $2.5 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares declined by 17.82% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.
- Phoenix Asia Hldgs (NASDAQ:PHOE) shares declined by 16.07% to $18.5. The company's market cap stands at $476.0 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock decreased by 15.8% to $2.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.
- Falcons Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) shares fell 14.73% to $10.25. The company's market cap stands at $447.5 million.
- Hong Kong Pharma Digital (NASDAQ:HKPD) shares declined by 14.62% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million.
