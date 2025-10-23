12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Lixiang Education Hldg (NASDAQ:LXEH) shares rose 33.6% to $0.6 during Thursday's regular session.

(NASDAQ:LXEH) shares rose 33.6% to $0.6 during Thursday's regular session. INNEOVA Holdings (NASDAQ:INEO) stock increased by 26.06% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.

(NASDAQ:INEO) stock increased by 26.06% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million. Lead Real Estate Co (NASDAQ:LRE) stock increased by 23.7% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.

(NASDAQ:LRE) stock increased by 23.7% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million. Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX) stock rose 22.18% to $15.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

(NASDAQ:GTX) stock rose 22.18% to $15.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today. Boqii Holding (AMEX:BQ) shares rose 14.17% to $8.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million.

(AMEX:BQ) shares rose 14.17% to $8.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million. Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE) stock increased by 13.87% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million.

Losers

Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI) stock fell 24.9% to $0.13 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.

(NASDAQ:AZI) stock fell 24.9% to $0.13 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million. Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) stock declined by 17.24% to $12.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.3 million. As per the news, the FY earnings report came out 4 days ago.

(NASDAQ:DOGZ) stock declined by 17.24% to $12.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.3 million. As per the news, the FY earnings report came out 4 days ago. Kandal M Venture (NASDAQ:FMFC) stock declined by 15.58% to $6.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.4 million.

(NASDAQ:FMFC) stock declined by 15.58% to $6.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.4 million. Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) stock decreased by 11.89% to $68.59. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

(NYSE:SAH) stock decreased by 11.89% to $68.59. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today. Ruanyun Edai Technology (NASDAQ:RYET) shares fell 8.14% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.5 million.

(NASDAQ:RYET) shares fell 8.14% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.5 million. Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) shares fell 7.97% to $8.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.