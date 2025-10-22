11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) stock increased by 16.5% to $7.06 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $374.1 million.
- Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) stock moved upwards by 13.84% to $64.95. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) stock increased by 12.72% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $92.0 million.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock increased by 8.26% to $2.62. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.
- GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) stock moved upwards by 7.91% to $11.72. The company's market cap stands at $315.9 million.
Losers
- Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) shares declined by 32.7% to $2.86 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.4 million.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock fell 21.83% to $9.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $860.6 million.
- Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) shares decreased by 19.59% to $37.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.
- Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) stock decreased by 17.06% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $720.3 million.
- Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) shares declined by 16.77% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $29.8 million.
- Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI) shares fell 16.09% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $26.5 million.
