12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:YYAI) stock rose 67.9% to $0.14 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million. Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) shares increased by 26.7% to $40.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $886.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Losers

(AMEX:MSN) stock decreased by 30.9% to $0.53 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million. Robo.ai (NASDAQ:AIIO) shares fell 19.2% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $422.0 million.

(NASDAQ:JWEL) shares declined by 14.63% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million. QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) stock fell 14.6% to $13.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ:KXIN) shares declined by 13.68% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million. Aureus Greenway Holdings (NASDAQ:AGH) shares declined by 13.37% to $5.9. The company's market cap stands at $99.4 million.

