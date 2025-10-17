12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- VirnetX Holding (NASDAQ:VHC) stock rose 41.1% to $23.99 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $72.6 million.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares increased by 20.04% to $3.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $328.4 million.
- Mega Fortune Co (NASDAQ:MGRT) stock increased by 18.43% to $5.14. The company's market cap stands at $59.6 million.
- Schmid Group (NASDAQ:SHMD) shares increased by 17.07% to $4.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.3 million.
- Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX) shares rose 15.68% to $4.13. The company's market cap stands at $159.6 million.
- VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) stock increased by 11.65% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.
Losers
- UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) shares fell 41.8% to $0.08 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.
- Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) stock fell 29.44% to $1.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock fell 26.06% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.
- CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) stock fell 23.46% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.4 million. The company's, FY earnings came out today.
- Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) shares fell 20.5% to $10.51. The company's market cap stands at $93.5 million.
- Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) shares decreased by 17.68% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $31.4 million.
